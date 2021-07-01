AU member states worried about access to vaccines as third wave grips continent

Ramaphosa told African leaders that, “since mid-May, the number of new cases per day has increased more than 2.5 times; 53 (96%) of the member states have experienced a second wave, which, in 75% of those countries, has been more severe than the first.

“In addition, 19 (35%) of the member states have experienced a third wave, which for 10 (53%) has proven more severe than previous ones.”

In his report, Ramaphosa went on to present the newly-founded Commission on African Covid-19 Response.

The commission, which held its inaugural meeting on June 22, aims to identify gaps in the continental Covid-19 response strategy and propose evidence-based interventions.