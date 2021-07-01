Another six-week delay in Timothy Omotoso case

Arguments in the application for the high court in Gqeberha to determine if a mistrial should be ruled in the rape and human trafficking case against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso are expected to be heard in six weeks’ time.



On Thursday, Eastern Cape deputy judge president David van Zyl, standing in for judge Irma Schoeman, postponed the matter to allow the defence time to submit responding papers...