Wildlife warriors nursing 7.2g patient back to health
Microbat on the mend after surviving encounter with cat and undergoing microsurgery
They are not your typical pet, in fact, as far as superstitions go, they are not the most welcomed.
But luckily for a tiny Cape serotine bat, swatted down by a curious feline one evening in St Francis two weeks ago, she landed in good hands...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.