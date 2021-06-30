Two men sought in connection with rape cases

Two men are being sought in connection with separate child-rape cases in Gqeberha.

Police believe they could be of assistance in the investigations.

In the first case, a 11-year-old girl from Gelvandale was allegedly raped on April 12.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a family member lured the child from her home in Ibex Street and took her to a shack in the backyard of a house in Fitchard Road.

He left her there and, shortly afterwards, she was allegedly raped by a man known to her.

Janse van Rensburg said the police were looking for a man named Warren who might be able to assist in the investigation.

In an unrelated incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped outside a friend’s house in Walmer Township on June 8.

It is alleged that at about 9.30pm, the girl and her friend heard men outside, who told the girls to open the door for them.

“After a while, they opened the door and one suspect forcefully removed the complainant from the house, whereafter she was allegedly raped.

“The suspect was known to the victim,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Police have asked for the community's assistance in tracking down a man who could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two men should contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Timothy Minyayo on 071-475-1731, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE