Storytelling through technology in the age of Covid

PREMIUM

The Story Train is moving and is inviting children of all ages, their parents and anyone else interested in traditional African oral storytelling to jump aboard.



Tales from across the continent will be made available to enjoy virtually through a collaboration between the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People or ASSITEJ South Africa (Association Internationale du Théâtre de l’Enfance et la Jeunesse) and Play Africa iStimela Sendaba...