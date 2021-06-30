Search for missing Algoa Park teenager

Police have appealed for assistance in locating a missing Algoa Park teenager.

Blessed Dziki, 18, was last seen on Wednesday last week when she left her home in Mopanie Flats around noon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Dziki left in a car with a friend, who dropped her off at a garage in NU5, Motherwell.

She told her friend she was going to visit her cousin.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Her friends and family were unable to say what she had been wearing at the time.

Anyone who has seen Dziki or knows where she is, should contact Detective Sergeant Mxolisi Baartman on 082-930-5440 or 041-409-1022, or their nearest police station.

