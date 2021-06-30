News

Pedestrian killed in Kragga Kamma peak traffic

By Riaan Marais - 30 June 2021
A pedestrian was killed after being knocked over by a vehicle in Kragga Kamma Road, Sunridge Park on Wednesday morning.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Traffic along Kragga Kamma Road was delayed after a pedestrian was knocked over near the Sunridge Village Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

While information about the incident is still limited, initial reports indicate that the pedestrian was killed in the collision at about 6:30am.

Emergency services are attending to the scene.

This is a developing story.

