Pedestrian killed in Kragga Kamma peak traffic
Traffic along Kragga Kamma Road was delayed after a pedestrian was knocked over near the Sunridge Village Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.
While information about the incident is still limited, initial reports indicate that the pedestrian was killed in the collision at about 6:30am.
Emergency services are attending to the scene.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.