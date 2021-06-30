Norma Mngoma’s testimony challenged by Gigaba’s lawyer

Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has accused Gigaba of filing for divorce to paint her in a bad light and discredit her testimony as that of a “bitter wife”.

During her cross-examination by Gigaba’s lawyer, advocate Richard Solomon, at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday evening, Mngoma said Gigaba tactically filed for divorce after she vowed to tell the truth about his alleged corrupt relations with the Gupta family, accused of plundering about R57bn from SA's coffers.

Mngoma told the inquiry Gigaba filed for divorce last August to drive a certain narrative about her.

“He did that so he can drive the narrative, so when I decide to speak about why I was arrested you can say I’m bitter about the divorce.

“If he really meant to divorce me, it’s almost eight months now. Since Malusi filed the summons he has never done anything. It’s me and my lawyers who keep chasing him. If he really meant it we would be divorced. I responded to his summons the day I received it. My lawyers sent an email to him saying I don’t want to contest the divorce because it is what I wanted as well.”

She said the divorce was part of Gigaba’s calculated moves, and “ trying to cover up everything so when I speak people will say she is doing this because she is bitter”.

She said when she asked Gigaba why divorce proceedings had come to a standstill, Gigaba said he needed to finish with the state capture inquiry before he could proceed so he doesn’t lose spousal privilege.

“To me it didn’t make sense why the two must be together. Why can’t I divorce him while going through the state capture inquiry ?”