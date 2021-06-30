Nelson Mandela Bay closes most of its customer care centres in level 4 lockdown
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has closed some of its customer care centres across the metro due to staff rotation in line with level 4 lockdown regulations.
From now until July 11, residents will only have access to the following customer care centres:
- The Mafanasekhaya Gqobose building in Govan Mbeki Avenue;
- The Korsten office in Abette Street (at the Traffic Department and Public Library); and
- The Kariega office at the Kariega town hall.
These centres will be open on weekdays from 8am to 3:30pm.
Municipal account queries can be done telephonically on 041-506-5555, between 8am and 4:30pm.
The municipality also warned that callers could experience some delays as only half of their operators would be available to take calls.
