Nelson Mandela Bay closes most of its customer care centres in level 4 lockdown

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has closed some of its customer care centres across the metro due to staff rotation in line with level 4 lockdown regulations.

From now until July 11, residents will only have access to the following customer care centres:

The Mafanasekhaya Gqobose building in Govan Mbeki Avenue;

The Korsten office in Abette Street (at the Traffic Department and Public Library); and

The Kariega office at the Kariega town hall.

These centres will be open on weekdays from 8am to 3:30pm.

Municipal account queries can be done telephonically on 041-506-5555, between 8am and 4:30pm.

The municipality also warned that callers could experience some delays as only half of their operators would be available to take calls.