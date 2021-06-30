Mzwanele Manyi on Zuma’s arrest: ‘He was not afforded the rights other criminals are afforded’
Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says the former president was not afforded the rights other criminals are afforded after his sentencing to 15 months in prison.
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday found the former president guilty of contempt of court after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.
He has five days to hand himself over to police. The ruling cannot be appealed.
Speaking on 702, Manyi said Zuma’s camp noted the judgment was not unanimous.
He alleged Zuma’s right to appeal the judgment was “taken away”, and Zuma will go to jail without being offered the same rights “other criminals are afforded”.
“We have a situation where, when the court likes, they treat the case as if it is a civil case. When they like, they treat the person like a criminal. Zuma has a criminal sentence but was not afforded the rights other criminals are afforded,” said Manyi.
Speaking on EWN, Zuma’s son Edward said law enforcement officers would have to kill him before they arrest this father.
He said Zuma’s arrest was a “situation of war”.
“My position has been known and I still maintain that whatever decisions are taken by law enforcement agents , they will have to kill me before such a thing is implemented,” said Edward.
This is not the first time Edward has said he will protect his father from being arrested.
Acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe, who read the ConCourt judgment, said Zuma’s contempt was “extraordinary” and he had disregarded the authority of the court.
“Never before has this court’s authority and legitimacy been subjected to the kinds of attacks Zuma has elected to launch against it and its members. Never before has the judicial process been so threatened,” said Khampepe.
“On the evidence placed before this court, there can be no doubt Zuma is in contempt of court. In fact, Zuma’s contempt is extraordinary and unprecedented in just how blatant it is.”