Mzwanele Manyi on Zuma’s arrest: ‘He was not afforded the rights other criminals are afforded’

Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says the former president was not afforded the rights other criminals are afforded after his sentencing to 15 months in prison.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday found the former president guilty of contempt of court after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

He has five days to hand himself over to police. The ruling cannot be appealed.

Speaking on 702, Manyi said Zuma’s camp noted the judgment was not unanimous.

He alleged Zuma’s right to appeal the judgment was “taken away”, and Zuma will go to jail without being offered the same rights “other criminals are afforded”.

“We have a situation where, when the court likes, they treat the case as if it is a civil case. When they like, they treat the person like a criminal. Zuma has a criminal sentence but was not afforded the rights other criminals are afforded,” said Manyi.