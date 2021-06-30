Mahlubandile Qwase halts termination of almost 3,000 nurses’ contracts

Decision yet to be made on whether to extend fixed-term health-care workers' employment in view of Covid third wave

Eastern Cape acting health boss Mahlubandile Qwase has instructed all health facilities not to terminate the contracts of almost 3,000 nurses.



His instruction came two days before the contracts of the 2,949 nurses come to an end on June 30...