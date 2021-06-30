Kabega Park police station temporarily closed

The Kabega Park police station will be temporarily closed on Wednesday for decontamination after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the community service centre would be operating from a satellite station in Seaview, and some services would also be available at the SAPS information desk inside the Baywest Shopping Centre between 6am and 6pm.

The station is expected to reopen at 6am on Thursday.

For any emergencies the Kabega Park station commander, Colonel Tony Nomdoe, can be contacted at 082 303 0504.

