Gqeberha SAPS recover 19 illegal firearms in past week

Gqeberha police have recovered a total of 19 illegal firearms across the metro in a week.

The latest case on Tuesday saw two illegal firearms recovered in New Brighton and Sydenham respectively.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said officers from Kwazakhele received information at about 11:45am, about a firearm found in New Brighton.

“Upon investigation a R5 rifle, a magazine and 20 rounds of ammunition were found in a bag at a dumping site in the area.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made.”

She said in the second incident a Taurus handgun, with the serial numbers filed off, was recovered in a vehicle on the corners of Voyle and Stbonheath Roads in Sydenham.

Officers from Mount Road followed up on information later in the afternoon, and arrested a 29-year-old suspect for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha soon.

Naidu said both firearms will be sent for ballistic testing and attempts are being made to determine ownership of the weapons.

Acting District Commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso said the police’s constant effort to remove illegal firearms from the streets will continue unabated.

