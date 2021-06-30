Call for SA to intervene in Eswatini crisis, MTN trying to reconnect service

The Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN) says SA could carry the burden if it does not intervene in the crisis in Eswatini soon.

SSN spokesperson Lucky Lukhele said SA and Mozambique should intervene on behalf of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

“If they allow the blood to spill, there may not be any soap to wash the blood. The situation may be so dire that people will flee into SA.

“South Africa will find itself absorbing half the Swazi population, which will add to the burden already added by Zimbabweans and many other African refugees who are in SA. It’s in the best interest of SA to intervene on behalf of the Sadc,” Lukhele said.