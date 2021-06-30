Bitten, battered and then stabbed to death
Anguished family say murdered Sinovuyo Jan, 25, was victim of an abusive relationship
WARNING | GRAPHIC IMAGES
On several occasions before she was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend, a Wells Estate woman had returned home bruised and battered, once with parts of her ears bitten off...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.