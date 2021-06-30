51-year-old pedestrian killed in Kragga Kamma collision

Gqeberha police have confirmed that a 51-year-old female was fatally injured after being knocked down by a car in Sunridge Park on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the accident occurred at about 6:12am, shortly after Nomvula Kama, 51, was dropped off by a friend.

“Kama was allegedly dropped off by her friend in Kragga Kamma Road near the shopping centre. As she was crossing the road, she was hit by a red Hyundai,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Kama was on her way to work at a retail store at the Sunridge Village Shopping Centre.

The motorist was uninjured and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Janse van Rensburg said a case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

