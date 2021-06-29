Walmer detective fourth sibling to die from Covid-19

Covid-19 has left a Gqeberha family in tatters after a Walmer detective became the fourth sibling to succumb to the deadly virus.



Detective Warrant Officer Rudolph Baxter, 48, stationed with the Walmer police station’s detective trio task team and a father of two daughters, died at Netcare Greenacres Hospital on Monday morning after spending a week in the critical care ward...