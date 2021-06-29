Walmer detective fourth sibling to die from Covid-19
Covid-19 has left a Gqeberha family in tatters after a Walmer detective became the fourth sibling to succumb to the deadly virus.
Detective Warrant Officer Rudolph Baxter, 48, stationed with the Walmer police station’s detective trio task team and a father of two daughters, died at Netcare Greenacres Hospital on Monday morning after spending a week in the critical care ward...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.