SA Post Office open for international parcels

South Africans can now send and receive international parcels, the SA Post Office announced on Tuesday.

A new electronic customs declaration form was introduced for quick and easy customs clearance of incoming and outgoing parcels, and can be accessed on www.postoffice.co.za.

As always, sending or receiving live animals or plants, medication, or illegal substances in the mail are prohibited, and some countries do not allow the importing of any plant or animal products.

Due to reduced international flights, delivery times for international items are longer than normal.

South Africans can send and receive parcels to and from the following countries:

Argentina

Austria

Botswana

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Eswatini

France

Great Britain

Greece

Germany (surface mail only — ships, no air connection)

India

Ireland (Northern)

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lesotho

Mozambique

Namibia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Scotland

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

UAE

Ukraine

USA

Wales

HeraldLIVE