SA Post Office open for international parcels
South Africans can now send and receive international parcels, the SA Post Office announced on Tuesday.
A new electronic customs declaration form was introduced for quick and easy customs clearance of incoming and outgoing parcels, and can be accessed on www.postoffice.co.za.
As always, sending or receiving live animals or plants, medication, or illegal substances in the mail are prohibited, and some countries do not allow the importing of any plant or animal products.
Due to reduced international flights, delivery times for international items are longer than normal.
South Africans can send and receive parcels to and from the following countries:
- Argentina
- Austria
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- England
- Eswatini
- France
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Germany (surface mail only — ships, no air connection)
- India
- Ireland (Northern)
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Lesotho
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Scotland
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- UAE
- Ukraine
- USA
- Wales
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.