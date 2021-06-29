News

Motherwell man dies in shack fire

By Riaan Marais - 29 June 2021
A Motherwell man's body was discovered among the burnt wreckage of his shack on Sunday night.
A Motherwell man's body was discovered among the burnt wreckage of his shack on Sunday night.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A Motherwell man burned to death on Sunday night after his shack in Lunga Ledwaba Street, NU30 caught fire.

The fire was reported around 11:45pm, and the body of Siyabulela Ntanjana, 29, was discovered among the charred wreckage after the fire department had extinguished the blaze.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge the deceased was living alone. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Motherwell police have opened an inquest.

Anyone with information that could the police's investigation is urged to contact the Motherwell Detective Services at 041 407 6471.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ ...
Discovery CSI – Mentorship with Purpose masterclass launch

Most Read