Motherwell man dies in shack fire

A Motherwell man burned to death on Sunday night after his shack in Lunga Ledwaba Street, NU30 caught fire.

The fire was reported around 11:45pm, and the body of Siyabulela Ntanjana, 29, was discovered among the charred wreckage after the fire department had extinguished the blaze.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge the deceased was living alone. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Motherwell police have opened an inquest.

Anyone with information that could the police's investigation is urged to contact the Motherwell Detective Services at 041 407 6471.

