Metro plan to incorporate Logistics Park into Coega SEZ
Move would unlock funding opportunities and pave way for expansion of park, portfolio committee hears
Incorporating the Nelson Mandela Bay Logistics Park into the Coega Special Economic Zone will unlock funding opportunities, according to the metro.
It would pave the way for the expansion of the park, resulting in the area being a preferred automotive investment destination not only in SA but in Africa as well, it has said...
