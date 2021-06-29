News

MEC clears George councillor in R350m investment scandal

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 29 June 2021

A George municipality councillor who was found guilty of financial misconduct involving a R350m investment has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell.

DA councillor Stag Cronje and then-municipal chief financial officer  Keith Jordaan were found guilty of irregularities linked to a controversial R350m investment made in 2017, where Cronje’s son was employed as an agent for the institution’s broker distribution...

