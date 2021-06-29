JUST IN | Fifteen months in jail for former president Jacob Zuma

“Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is ordered to submit himself to the South African police at Nkandla police station or Johannesburg Central police station within five calendar days of the date of this order for the station commander or other office in charge of that police station to ensure that he is immediately delivered to a correctional centre to commence serving the sentence imposed,” Khampepe said.

“In the event that Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma does not submit himself to the SA Police Service as required, the minister of police and the national commissioner of the South African police service must within three calendar days of the expiry of the period stipulated [for him to submit himself] take all steps necessary and permissible in law to ensure that Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is delivered to a correctional centre in order to commence serving the sentence imposed.”

The court was handing down judgment in the application by the commission of inquiry into state capture that Zuma be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with the court's earlier order in January to obey the commission's summons to appear and give evidence from February 15 to 19.

Zuma did not honour that summons.

