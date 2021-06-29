June initiation season closed to help stem spread of Covid-19

The House of Traditional Leaders has closed the June initiation season in compliance with the alert level 4 lockdown announced on Sunday night.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso announced on Monday that all plans to send boys to the bush should be cancelled with immediate effect.

He said in a statement that the country had moved to alert level 4 and this needed to be complied with in an effort to stem the spread of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mavuso said parents should ensure that boys who had not yet graduated should not take part in any initiation ceremonies.