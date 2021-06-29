Gqeberha teen dances her way to top stage
A Gqeberha teenager, recently identified as the most promising ballet dancer at 2021’s Friendly City Dance Festival, will jet off soon to dance at the International Dance Competition.
Tayla Kolbe is the first to receive this award in the history of the Friendly City Dance Festival and has secured a sponsorship from veteran dancer Dirk Badenhorst to attend the International Dance Competition that will be held in July in Cape Town...
