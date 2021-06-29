George brothers power their way to national competition

Teenagers Calen and Jordan van Zyl claim best lifter trophies in respective categories at qualifiers

Two George siblings have pushed, pulled and squatted their way into securing a spot at a national powerlifting competition after posting a combined total of more than 800kg across three disciplines.



Brothers Calen van Zyl, 18, and Jordan, 14, claimed the best lifter trophies in their respective categories at the Rhino Powerlifting Club’s national qualifier competition at the weekend...