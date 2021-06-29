George brothers power their way to national competition
Teenagers Calen and Jordan van Zyl claim best lifter trophies in respective categories at qualifiers
Two George siblings have pushed, pulled and squatted their way into securing a spot at a national powerlifting competition after posting a combined total of more than 800kg across three disciplines.
Brothers Calen van Zyl, 18, and Jordan, 14, claimed the best lifter trophies in their respective categories at the Rhino Powerlifting Club’s national qualifier competition at the weekend...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.