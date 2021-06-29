Families cautiously welcome probe of apartheid-era crimes
The families of apartheid-era victims have cautiously welcomed a move to reopen and investigate apartheid-era atrocities.
It was announced at the weekend that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks would revisit the cases, which resulted in many activists being killed while others died under suspicious conditions. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.