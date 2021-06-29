EXPLAINER | Are Chinese Covid-19 shots effective against the Delta variant?

Many countries from China to Indonesia and Brazil rely heavily on Chinese vaccines to inoculate their people against Covid-19, but there are growing concerns about whether they provide enough protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India.

Below are views from China's health experts about the effectiveness of home-grown vaccines against the Delta, which is becoming the globally dominant variant, and virus preventive measures China is taking.

DO CHINESE VACCINES WORK AGAINST DELTA?

China has not provided vaccine effectiveness results against the variant based on large-scale data in clinical trials or real-world use, nor offered detailed information from lab tests, but Chinese experts are urging people to get inoculated as soon as possible.

The lack of detailed data on the Chinese vaccines against the Delta has hobbled any meaningful peer reviews by foreign experts.

Researchers found that Chinese vaccines are somewhat effective in reducing the risk of symptomatic and severe cases caused by Delta, Zhong Nanshan, a epidemiologist who helped shape China's Covid-19 response, told reporters.

It is based on analysis of infections in Guangzhou city, and Zhong told Reuters the results are preliminary and the sample size is small.