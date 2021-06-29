Decomposed body found in bushes near Coega

Gqeberha police have asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a man discovered near Coega on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a passing community member discovered the severely decomposed body in bushes next to Old Uitenhage Road, at around 8:35am.

She said the deceased, believed to be in his 40s, was wearing a green top, black shorts and dark green tracksuit pants. He is of medium build and about 1.7m tall.

An inquest was opened and is under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased, or who might be missing a loved one matching the description, is urged to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lundi Nikelo on 082 442 1683, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE