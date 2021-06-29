Cop busted with dagga worth R570,000 near Jansenville

A police officer was arrested near Jansenville on Monday for the possession of dagga worth more than R500,000.

The 33-year-old constable, stationed at Jeppes Reef port of entry in Mpumalanga, was arrested along with a 38-year-old suspect after the police received a tip-off of a vehicle transporting drugs en route to the small Karoo town.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said officers received information that a Toyota Fortuner loaded with a substantial amount of dagga was travelling to Jansenville on Monday morning.

“Moments later, a vehicle which fitted the description was spotted travelling on the R75, a few kilometres outside Jansenville. The suspected vehicle was stopped and upon searching, three bags of compressed dagga were found stashed in the boot,” Kinana said.

The estimated value of the dagga is around R570,000. The vehicle was also confiscated and will be kept for further investigation.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Jansenville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, on charges relating to dealing in dagga.

HeraldLIVE