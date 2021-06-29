Boardwalk Hotel remains open under level 4 lockdown

Sun International has closed all but two of its hotels following the announcement of level 4 lockdown restrictions.

The Boardwalk in Gqeberha and The Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town will remain open for the next two weeks.

All other hotels, restaurants and casinos under the Sun International brand have been temporarily closed since Monday.

In a statement, the hotel group said that all existing reservations scheduled for arrival up to and including July 15 could be changed to an alternative date.

Changes had to be made by the end of November, or reservations could be cancelled at no charge and all deposits would be refunded, it said.

HeraldLIVE