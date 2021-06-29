Bheki Cele grants extension for submissions on planned gun law

The extension means the closing date for submissions for public participation is now July 31 instead of July 4.

DearSA said more than 113,000 individually recognised public submissions had been made to the government on the FCA amendment bill since it was published in the government gazette late last month.

“Such an exceptional display of active citizenship reveals South Africans are serious about this topic,” the group said.

The bill seeks to remove the “self-defence” clause as a reason to lawfully own a gun. It also seeks to reduce the licence period to five years and reduce the number of allowed licences. The bill also seeks to limit ammunition per licence and will make it unlawful to reload ammunition.

Gun Owners SA, AGRI SA, the DA and #SafeCitizen were among the parties that had prepared submissions opposing the amendment.

Gun Owners SA said in its submission: “More than 60% of the firearm owners in SA are described as ‘black’ (in terms of the old concept of nationality which still pertains in government-think). Many of them (disproportionately so) do not have the means at their disposal to have armed (for now) security on call, so this proposed disarming of civil society will fall most heavily on them, women and the elderly. And this from a government who would claim to be people-centred, and concerned with gender-based violence.”