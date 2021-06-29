Addo woman's decomposing body found in toilet pit, boyfriend arrested

A 37-year-old man was arrested by Addo police on Monday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

A decomposing body, believed to be that of Zelna Baartman, 30, was discovered in a pit at the Ezinyoka informal settlement, in Valencia, on Sunday.

Baartman’s relatives reported her missing on June 21.She was last seen with the suspect on June 18.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli the pit where the body was discovered was dug for the construction of toilets in the informal settlement.

“Postmortem and DNA analysis will be conducted to confirm whether the recovered body is that of Baartman,” Nkohli said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Addo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

