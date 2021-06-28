Zizi Kodwa spent R890,000 on Jeep after getting ‘loan’ from businessman

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and deputy minister Zizi Kodwa has defended his controversial relationship with businessman Jehan Mackay.

Kodwa appeared at the state capture inquiry on Monday to be grilled about payments made to him by Mackay totalling close to R2m.

According to Kodwa, Mackay was a friend who came to his assistance when he was facing “financial difficulties” during his stint as ANC national spokesperson.

This included a R1m payment to Kodwa, R890,000 of which he used to buy a Jeep vehicle.

Kodwa claimed payments he received from Mackay were transactions between “friends” and not kickbacks to buy his influence and proximity to power.

In any event, Kodwa charged, there was no chance he was in a position to help advance Mackay’s business interests as he did not work for government at the time.