Water supply in Kariega, Despatch to be restored on Monday

Residents in Kariega and on the outskirts of Despatch were left without water due to emergency repairs to major waterlines and critical maintenance scheduled for the weekend.

While water was restored to most of Nelson Mandela Bay after repairs to a burst pipe on the Chelsea pipeline was completed on Friday, critical planned maintenance on the Kariega supply line could not be completed due to technical complications.

However, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality assured residents that taps should run again by the end of Monday.

Reservoir Hills, Khayamnandi, Kingston and Joe Slovo West are expected to regain their water supply once the lower-lying reservoirs reach full capacity after the repairs to the Chelsea pipeline.

Parts of Kariega that are experiencing water shortages include:

— Logistics Park

— Alexander Park Industrial area

— Van Riebeeck Hoogte

— Valleisig

— Scheepershoogte

— Fairbridge Heights

— Strelitzia Park

— Winterhoek Park

— Vanes Estate

— Levyvale

— Janssendal

— Mosel

— Penford

— College Hill

Residents are advised that water tankers are being deployed at the following locations to assist residents:

— Logistics Park

— Corner Van Riebeeck Street and Errol Avenue

— Daniel Pienaar Road

— Hex River Road

