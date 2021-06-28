Tuesday verdict by Constitutional Court on whether Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday pass judgment on whether former president Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court for failure to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry and, if so, what is the appropriate sanction.

The commission applied to the Constitutional Court that Zuma be imprisoned for two years for breaching the court's order to obey the commission’s summonses that he appear before it to testify.

Despite an order from the c in January compelling Zuma to appear before the commission, he failed to turn up on February 15 in line with a summons from the commission.

In April, before the hearing of the contempt application, the court issued directions that Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court.

Zuma did not oppose these contempt of court proceedings and did not participate in the matter.

TimesLIVE