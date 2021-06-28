Traffic jam on M19 after truck, cars collide

Motorists travelling along the M19, near Swartkops, are advised to be cautious after a truck and at least three other vehicles collided on Monday morning.

Police and emergency services attending to the scene warned motorists to reduce speeds or avoid the route.

Peak traffic was heavily backed up just after 6am, in both directions between Swartkops and Kariega.

According to emergency personnel on the scene, debris from the vehicles involved was scattered across the road, causing the prolonged delays.

The extent of injuries are unclear at this stage, and the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

