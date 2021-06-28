News

Traffic jam on M19 after truck, cars collide

By Riaan Marais - 28 June 2021
Motorists are advised to take caution along the M19 after a truck and three other vehicles collided shortly after 6am on Monday.
Motorists are advised to take caution along the M19 after a truck and three other vehicles collided shortly after 6am on Monday.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

Motorists travelling along the M19, near Swartkops, are advised to be cautious after a truck and at least three other vehicles collided on Monday morning.

Police and emergency services  attending to the scene warned motorists to reduce speeds or avoid the route.

Peak traffic was heavily backed up just after 6am, in both directions between Swartkops and Kariega.

According to emergency personnel on the scene, debris from the vehicles involved was scattered across the road, causing the prolonged delays.

The extent of injuries are unclear at this stage, and the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Excitement builds as racers go head to head in national event at Aldo Scribante

Most Read