Strong winds, rough seas expected around Nelson Mandela Bay
Strong winds and rough seas are expected to hit Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds on Monday, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.
The SAWS issued warnings of possible damaging waves and disruptions at smaller ports along the coast between Cape St Francis and East London, and cautioned smaller vessels to take care in the rough seas and gale force winds.
Higher than normal water levels are also expected, especially during high tide.
Members of the public are warned to be careful for unexpected waves reaching further up the coastline than usual.
Areas inland of Nelson Mandela Bay, particularly in the Addo and Sundays River Valley region, can also expect strong winds.
HeraldLIVE
