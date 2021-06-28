Still time to enter for PE Dance Festival
Eastern Cape performers have just one week left to enter and form part of what is poised to be an unforgettable ruby anniversary for the Port Elizabeth Dance Festival.
The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary at the Savoy Theatre from August 23 to 28 and there is still time for dancers from around the province to take centre stage...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.