Nelson Mandela Bay muso signs record deal with Gallo
It’s a dream come true, says Edgar Muzah, who ditched engineering career to focus on his first love
From electrical engineering to writing and performing music, Gqeberha resident Edgar Muzah has achieved his dream after signing up with Gallo Record Company recently.
Calling Gqeberha his second home after moving from Zimbabwe to SA in 2009, Muzah said he was ecstatic about the opportunity to work with Gallo...
