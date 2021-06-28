‘Job hunting is going to be difficult’: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa moving the country to level 4

Scores have reacted to the move to level 4 lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night.

The president moved the country from level 3 to level 4 for 14 days, citing the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The move comes after a meeting of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet after the shocking news that the Delta variant isdominant in SA.

In his address, Ramaphosa said alcohol sales would be banned completely and schools will be closed on Wednesday.

“The sale of alcohol both for on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited. Our ministerial advisory committee has advised the limited restrictions we previously imposed were not that effective and a prohibition will ease the pressure placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidences,” he said.

“Schools will start closing from this Wednesday (June 30) and all schools are expected to be closed by the end of the week. Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday with limited access to the institutions.”