‘Job hunting is going to be difficult’: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa moving the country to level 4

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 28 June 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will move to level 4 from Monday.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS

Scores have reacted to the move to level 4 lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night. 

The president moved the country from level 3 to level 4 for 14 days, citing the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The move comes after a meeting of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet after the shocking news that the Delta variant isdominant in SA.

In his address, Ramaphosa said alcohol sales would be banned completely and schools will be closed on Wednesday.

“The sale of alcohol both for on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited. Our ministerial advisory committee has advised the limited restrictions we previously imposed were not that effective and a prohibition will ease the pressure placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidences,” he said.

“Schools will start closing from this Wednesday (June 30) and all schools are expected to be closed by the end of the week. Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday with limited access to the institutions.”

All gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, are prohibited, including cultural, social and religious gatherings.

Funerals and cremations will continue to be permitted but attendance may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Leisure travel in and out of Gauteng is prohibited.

“Because of the burden in Gauteng, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods,” he said.

On social media, level 4 quickly topped the trends list as many weighed in on the announcement.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

