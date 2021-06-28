How much does the Covid-19 vaccine cost?

With the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme under way, no person, insured or uninsured, is expected to pay to receive a jab.

The second phase of the vaccine rollout is expected to run until October 17 and prioritises citizens who are 60 and older.

0.8% of the population in SA has been fully vaccinated and 2.9% of the population has received one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccination is free for all citizens

Dr Aquina Thulare, a technical adviser for the health department, said 33-million people who don’t have private health insurance will receive Covid-19 vaccines for free.

“The vaccine itself has been designated as a public good and will be delivered free at the point of care. Delivery is based on the principles of social solidarity so we look after each other in our society,” she said.