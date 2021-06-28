Gqeberha recording studio plays host to international collaboration

The River Road Records recording studio in Gqeberha was abuzz at the weekend when international producers collaborated with local talent on the release of teen singing sensation Gabrielle de Gama’s latest single.



The international collaboration saw international music producer and talent executive Nate Butler working with Gabrielle at the Walmer studio owned and operated by music producer and singer Gino Lee...