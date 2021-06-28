Fourth alcohol ban as SA records total of 1.9-million Covid-19 cases, 61,214 deaths

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, for the fourth time since lockdown was declared, banned the sale of alcohol both for on-site and off-site consumption.

Ramaphosa made this announcement on Sunday as SA recorded a cumulative 1.98-million cases of Covid-19 infections as at June 27.

In the last week of December last year, when Ramaphosa moved the country to adjusted level 3 regulations and banned the sale of liquor and its transportation for the third time, the country recorded close to 90,000 new cases.

On December 30 2020, the country recorded just more than a million total cases of Covid-19, with 143,531 active cases.