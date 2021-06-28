Covid-19 regulations: Government schools will reopen on July 19

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday teaching at government schools will stop on Wednesday and start again on July 19.

She said Thursday and Friday will be used for teachers and managers to ensure orderly closure of schools. Parents will need to collect their children from boarding facilities before 12.30pm on Friday.

The minister was providing an update after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday night that schools would close for the winter holidays earlier than scheduled due to the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country.

“Schools will make the necessary arrangements to continue to provide feeding to those pupils who are beneficiaries of the national school nutrition programme,” she said.