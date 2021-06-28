Covid-19 regulations: Crèches remain open under new lockdown rules

All public and private schools will close early for the winter break from Wednesday.

After president Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Sunday night, The SA Childcare Association told its members that the regulations on school closures only applied to institutions governed by the education department.

“Only the minister of social development can close early childhood development centres under the Children's Act,” it said.

Under adjusted alert level 4, gyms and fitness centres, flea markets, nightclubs, casinos, taverns and shebeens, restaurants, except for takeaways, conferencing, entertainment facilities, theatres, cinemas, museums, libraries and galleries are to be closed to the public.