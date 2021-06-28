Calls for faster vaccine rollout and help for businesses hit by lockdown

Political parties have accused government of forcing South Africans to pay the price for vaccine rollout failures by adopting the adjusted level 4 lockdown, while concern is mounting for those at risk of losing their incomes.

Trade union federation Cosatu said relief needed to be provided for those sectors of the economy prohibited from trading or required to downscale, including the liquor, tourism, hospitality, sports and events sectors.

Two liquor industry bodies have asked the president to reconsider the 14-day ban on alcohol sales, with one saying it is considering taking legal action.

These were some of the reactions following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcements on Sunday night to stem the rise in Covid-19 infections, which include a ban on leisure travel in and out of Gauteng, no-sit down service in restaurants, a 9pm curfew and schools to close earlier for the winter holidays.