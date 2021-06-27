Strong winds and heavy rains: Several cold fronts to hit the Cape this week

Cape Town disaster management is on alert, with the SA Weather Service advising an intense cold front is expected to make landfall by Sunday evening, leading to heavy downpours on Monday morning.

Wet conditions are forecast throughout the week as several cold fronts are expected.

In an advisory, the weather service said the cold front is expected to result in “windy, wet and cold to very cold conditions as well as very rough seas” in the Western Cape in the morning, and the Northern Cape in the afternoon.

“These conditions may result in difficult driving conditions during the morning commute, with localised flooding possible especially over the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands and the southern half of the West Coast District.”

Widespread rainfall of 20-30 mm is likely over the western parts of the Western Cape, with higher amounts of 45-65 mm likely near the western mountainous regions, which may result in localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements, low-lying bridges and roads and poor driving conditions.