SA's third wave: 157 deaths and 17,958 new Covid-19 cases in a day

By TimesLIVE - 27 June 2021
An increase of 449 Covid-19 hospital admissions had been reported in the previous 24 hours.
Image: 123RF / David Cabrera Navarro

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 17,958 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, representing a 25.6% positivity rate.

Its report, issued on Saturday night, said another 157 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities related to the pandemic to 59,778.

Gauteng accounted for the majority of new cases (63%), followed by the Western Cape (10%). 

An increase of 449 hospital admissions had been reported in SA for the previous 24 hours.

