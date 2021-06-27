'Long Covid' causing distress among survivors in recovery

June 27 2021 - 06:35

Tough choices as Covid swamps SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is caught between a rock and a hard place ahead of tonight's family meeting - with calls by health experts to introduce harsher restrictions in light of an unprecedented surge in infections, while organised business calls on him to keep the economy open.

His challenge will be further complicated by the need to keep the faltering vaccination rollout moving, while stemming the spread of the dangerous and highly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading across the country.

Top government officials are said to have been left shaken by an expert briefing to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) yesterday. Ramaphosa is now scheduled to outline the government's course of action in a national address at 8pm tonight.