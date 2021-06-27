Level 4 coming: Booze ban, leisure travel in Gauteng nixed, parks to close, say sources

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to move the country to alert level four, banning the sale of alcohol immediately, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, sources told TimesLIVE.

“Alcohol banned for both off and on sales and transportation,” said a source close to the discussions taking place in the national coronavirus command council currently under way.

TimesLIVE also understands that when the president delivers his address at 8pm on Sunday night, he will put in place a curfew restricting people to their homes between 9pm and 4am.

All gatherings will be prohibited except funerals.

It is understood that restaurants will only be permitted to sell takeaways.

Parks and beaches will also be closed.

There will also be a travel ban to and from Gauteng for leisure.

Schools are set to be closed at a date determined by the minister of basic education.